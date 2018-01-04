Castleford boss: We’ve got players with a point to prove

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has declared himself happy with the recruitment made at the club for the 2018 season.

The Tigers have decided on the motto of don’t fix what’s not broken as they have gone more for strengthening round the edges than bringing in big names, but the head coach is pleased with who they have been able to bring in, reckoning they are going to be hungry players with points to prove.

Powell told the Express: “I think we’re in a good place recruitment-wise.

“There’s quite a few players with a point to prove in the team. We’ve got a really strong squad of retained players anyway and we’ve got a deep squad with lots of quality in there.

“There’s some challenges to quite a few players so it’s looking good.

“Obviously Garry Lo did well in the World Cup and raised his profile. James Clare has come in as a wing option as well so we long strong in the backs.

“Half-back-wise Ben Roberts will move to full-back, Jake Trueman’s having an outstanding pre-season and there’s going to be some competition there with Jamie Ellis back and Cory Aston coming in.

“James Green and Mitch Clark will be looking to do well in the forwards and Joe Wardle is a quality addition.

“There’s going to be competition for places in all positions, which is what you want.”

Powell is pleased with the way pre-season training has been going with the vast majority of players having been back in for six weeks now and the England World Cup boys joining them in the next week.

He said: “Everything’s going well, the boys are training hard and we’re in a good place I think. We’re looking fit and looking strong.

“The new guys have fitted in well and everything’s looking really positive at the moment.

“Obviously we’ve not had everyone in yet, but Ben Roberts is back in and Mike McMeeken and Luke Gale will also be coming in early in the New Year and then we go to camp pretty much. We’re going to Lanzarote on January 11.

“It will be good to get those guys back in, but everybody else has been working really hard.”