Castleford captain: We are good enough to bounce back

Skipper Michael Shenton has insisted that Castleford Tigers are still a quality side despite their shock start to the season with the heavy defeat at St Helens.

The England international admitted his team were way below their standard at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but they have it in them to bounce back.

He said: “It was unrecognisable from us, for me as a player and - I guess - the people watching.

“We’ve not been accustomed to playing like that. It has been a long time since a team has done that to us.

“It was a bit of both, with Saints pulling off some great stuff, but we gifted them so much.

“The disappointing thing is, we were just not working hard enough. There was a bit of dishonesty in there as well and that’s not us, we are not a shortcut team. We normally work so hard for each other so it is definitely a big kick up the backside for us.

“But we are still a quality team - there’s quality players throughout this side. We are definitely good enough to bounce back.”

Shenton agreed St Helens were impressive, but at the same time the Tigers were poor.

He added: “That’s not the standards we’ve set at this club.

“The only positive to take from it is that it’s just the start of the season.

“We have seen teams turn it around in the past and that’s what we’ve definitely got to do. We’ve got to make sure we stay tight as a group, because we are a tight group. We didn’t show that (on Friday) and it wasn’t a great start to the season from us.

“We have got to look at some of the issues that happened and why they happened. Everyone has got to be accountable, that’s the important thing about being a team.

“We are normally like that. Normally if we do get beaten or give a poor performance we bounce back really well. It’s just that we haven’t played like that for a long time and we haven’t had to bounce back from something like that.”