Castleford coaches answer fans’ questions on prospects for season

Fans enjoyed the chance to put their questions to the coaching staff when Castleford Tigers Supporters Club held their meet the coaches evening at the Signs and Designs Restaurant.

More than 80 people attended along with head coach Daryl Powell, assistant coaches Danny Orr and Ryan Sheridan, physio Matty Crowther and head of strength and conditioning Ben Cooper.

A review of pre-season training and the friendly games began proceedings with all the coaches agreeing that although pre-season was shorter it had gone well and the squad had worked hard. Daryl felt that they were maybe one friendly game short and that the late arrival of World Cup players Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken and Ben Roberts had affected the whole squad.

Ryan and Matty spoke about their World Cup experience with Ireland and the England squads. Daryl then talked about the new signings and how he had signed players with potential and with hard work hoped to see improvement similar to players like Greg Minikin and Mike McMeeken.

Fitness and skill levels were discussed with Ben and Danny and both were happy with how the squad is at the moment.

After a break it was time for questions from the large audience. Topics covered were full-back position, Zak Hardaker, the England coaching job, A team rugby, the World Club Challenge, the effect of social media on coaching staff and players, style of play, opposition teams, assistant coach procedures, the teams who will do well in 2018 and goals for 2018.

Daryl asked everyone to have patience this season, but all the coaching staff were confident with the squad and looking forward to the rest of the season.

The CTSC made a presentation to Daryl of £5,000 with this being used for Wire training equipment for the gym and performance and analysis software for coaches PCs, which would help when reviewing matches and bring a more professional edge to the analysis of individual and team performance.

This takes the total raised by the CTSC members since 2004 to £82,647.58

Daryl thanked the members of the CTSC for all the hard work they do fund-raising and support they give to the club.

The meet the coaches evening raised £241.50 on the night.

The CTSC’s next event is for members only and will be a meet the directors evening on Tuesday, March 13, sponsored by the Black Swan, Normanton, in the Signs and Designs Restaurant at the MAH Jungle (7.45pm start). Guests to be confirmed. Admission will be £1 for members.