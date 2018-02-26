Castleford confirm Easter Monday kick-off time

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the kick-off time for their Easter Monday game at home to Warrington Wolves.

With Sky Sports not choosing the game for live coverage the Tigers have decided that the game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will get underway at 1.30pm on Monday, April 2.

The Tigers’ other Easter fixture will be on Sky as they make the short travel to take on Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, March 29 (kick-off 7.45pm) at The Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Castleford, meanwhile, are joining with Hull KR to celebrate the life and career of one of rugby league’s all-time greats this Thursday when the two clubs compete for the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy as well as two points in the Betfred Super League.

The trophy is modelled on Roger’s famous number six shirt and has been introduced by both clubs with the support of Roger’s family as a way to remember the former Rovers and Castleford icon who passed away in 2016 at the age of 68.

Having started his career with Castleford where he scored 16 tries and 35 goals during a two-year spell with the club, Roger moved to Hull KR in 1966 and went on to become a legend of the sport, making 406 appearances for the Red and Whites and scoring a club record 207 tries along with 607 goals.

A Great Britain and England international as a player, Roger later served as a coach at the club, committing 25 years’ service in total and was fittingly awarded an MBE for his services to rugby league in 1983 and inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2000.

Tributes to Roger so far have included the retirement of Hull KR’s number six shirt and the renaming of Hull’s Garrison Road as Roger Millward Way, with Rovers and Castleford now set to compete for the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy in front of the Sky Sports cameras at KCOM Craven Park on Thursday (kick-off 7.45pm).

The trophy will then be competed for by the two clubs in a one-off match at alternate grounds each season.

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell said: “We all miss Roger dearly but we were adamant that we would ensure his legacy would continue to live on. As well as being a tremendous player for the club, he was also a wonderful servant to the game and he’s remembered fondly by both Hull Kingston Rovers and Castleford supporters, as well as by the wider rugby league community.

“There have been many tributes to Roger The Dodger both for his abilities as a player and his qualities as a person, and it’s only fitting that we continue to recognise his incredible service to the game and acknowledge just how important he was to our club in particular.

“He was without a doubt the greatest player in Hull Kingston Rovers’ history and we very grateful for the support we’ve had from Castleford in agreeing to make this fixture a regular part of our calendars.

“To host the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy match here at KCOM Craven Park is a huge honour and it will be down to the players of both sides to do the occasion justice.”

Tigers chairman Ian Fulton said: “We are really looking forward to taking on Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park next Thursday night and we are honoured to remember the legacy of Roger Millward with the introduction of the Roger Millward Trophy. Roger was a true legend of Rugby League and we hope to see a full house on Thursday night to pay tribute to such a fine gentleman.”