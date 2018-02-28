Castleford game at Hull KR is still on - but inspection planned

Hull KR are hopeful that Thursday night’s Betfred Super League game against Castleford Tigers will go ahead, but an inspection is planned for tomorrow morning.

Heavy snow and freezing temperatures have played havoc with local fixtures and sport all over the country this week, but Hull City managed to play their home game against Barnsley.

Rovers have taken precautions to try to ensure the planned game goes ahead with a cover being put on their KCOM Craven Park pitch since Sunday, but there could be some concern over the safety of spectators attending the game.

A Hull KR spokesman said today: “At this stage, we are still planning for the game to go ahead.

“The pitch has been covered since the weekend so there will be no danger to the players.

“However, should the game be called off it will be because of concerns surrounding the safety of the spectators.

“There will be an inspection tomorrow morning as we reassess the area following tonight’s weather.

“Should anything change, we will communicate to everyone via the relevant channels as early as we possibly can.”