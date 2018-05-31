Castleford move to solve full-back problems with QLT signing

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is hoping to have solved his side’s full-back problems for this season with the signing of Quentin Laulu-Togage’e.

The Samoan international has joined the club on a deal until the end of the 2018 season from the Tigers’ dual registration partners Halifax RLFC.

Laulu-Togage’e spent six seasons with Sheffield Eagles before joining Toronto Wolfpack for their inaugural 2017 season. He left the Wolfpack to head to Halifax in April this year on the arrival of Gareth O’Brien, with his sights firmly set on cementing a full-back spot.

Tigers boss Powell is looking forward to getting his new signing on the pitch.

He said: “I think in terms of a position that we have found really difficult to fill this season, it is a key signing for us.

“I’ve always really liked him as a player, I think he is a great fit for the way that we play and everyone that I speak to about him says positive things, and it gives us strength in depth in the outside backs where we have struggled a little bit recently with a couple of injuries.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Q, he’s a senior player and an experienced player and it’s a great opportunity for him to come in and make his mark. We have got some work to do this season and I think he could play a key part in helping us to improve.”

Following the well documented departure of Zak Hardaker the Tigers have been on the look out for a quality full-back and director of Rugby Jon Wells is pleased to welcome Q to the club.

He said: “Q understands that this a six month deal but he see’s it as a huge opportunity to test himself at Super League level and contribute to the Tigers 2018 campaign. It is no secret that the fullback position has been an issue of concern for us since the departure of Zak Hardaker and Q’s arrival addresses that issue in the short term. Whether he stays with us beyond 2018 is now down to Q and we are all looking forward to seeing him play with pride in the Cas jersey.”

Laulu-Togage’e arrived for his first training session with the Tigers today and will be working hard to land a spot in the first team as soon as possible

He said: “I only found out the move last night and my head is still spinning a little bit, but I’ve been out there this morning for my first session with the boys and I’m really excited to be involved with such a great club.

“I already know some of the boys here and that makes it an easier transition, I had another Super League club wanting me but it was a no brainer to come to Cas and I can’t wait to get my chance to pull on the Cas jersey.”