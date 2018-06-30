Castleford’s Ellis ready for tough test in France

Castleford Tigers star Jamie Ellis is expecting a tough challenge for himself and the team when they play in France today.

The resurgent Catalans Dragons are next up for Cas and will provide them with a big test according to the Tigers half-back.

He said: “They’ll be the same as us as in a good run at moment. It Will be a very tough game, but hopefully we’ll get a few players back.

“It’s always physical over there and with the weather it takes it out of you so we have to be smart with how we play and hopefully we get the two points.

“We’re ready. Going to France will be tough obviously and it’s always tough place to go, but all the lads are on a high beating Wigan.

“It’s a nice little trip away and a nice break from the kids. I can get some sleep as I don’t get much sleep with my two at the moment!

“It is nice. One of my good pals, Jodie Broughton, plays for Catalans and lives over there so it’ll be nice to go see him and his family.

“It’s a good venue to play at, a good, hostile crowd.”

On his own fitness after a back injury kept him out of two recent matches, Ellis added: “I did my back just before the Warrington game, but it’s feeling much better now. I’m also looking forward to this week and hopefully getting the win.”