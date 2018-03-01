Castleford’s game at Hull KR is called off

Castleford Tigers’ Betfred Super League game against Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park has been postponed following an inspection this morning.

The club has had covers down on the pitch since last weekend in a bid to keep the pitch fit, but there were concerns over the safety of players and fans attending the game.

Following a scheduled meeting between the RFL’s match commissioner, the ground safety officer and representatives from both the club and Hull City Council, the decision has been made to postpone the match due to the forecasted weather conditions.

Temperatures are predicted to reach -6 with an additional wind-chill factor and it was felt that the pathways in and around KCOM Craven Park, car parking facilities and journeys to and from the stadium posed a risk to home and away supporters.

With the weather conditions expected to last until the weekend, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers will announce on Monday when the game can be rearranged.

All tickets bought or the match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.