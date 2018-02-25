Castleford’s history makers are honoured

Castleford Rugby League Players Association celebrated the Tigers’ League Leaders Shield victory at Roundhill WMC.

All the current squad attended along with the backroom staff and around 200 former Cas players.

The Players Association wanted to recognise the achievement of the current team in winning the League Leaders’ Shield in such emphatic style and finishing top of the country’s elite league for the first time in the 91-year history of the Castleford club.

In a packed room of former players, all of who played or worked at the club, from the 1950s to the current day, several presentations were made.

Head Coach Daryl Powell, who always attends the Players Association functions, liaised with the committee in selecting a free weekend in the first team fixtures to ensure full squad attendance.

He addressed the room and spoke of his pleasure in the invitation from the Players Association to attend the event. He added how he is a big believer in the ethos of instilling the history of the club to his current team and how he continues to bring to their attention the importance of them been part of that history ‘moving forward’.

Super League Man of Steel half-back Luke Gale was presented with a memento of his memorable golden point winning drop-goal in the play-off semi-final against St Helens by Association chairman Barry Johnson before speaking to the attendees.

Former Cas player and coach Malcolm Reilly presented the now retired Andy Lynch with a certificate and tankard on behalf of the Players Association in recognition of his time at the club.