Castleford’s Holmes added to England squad for France game

Castleford Tigers back rower Oliver Holmes has been added to the England senior squad for the international against France on Wednesday.

With none of the players who featured in last Saturday’s Grand Final being considered for the team it has given Holmes a chance to impress as he is one of six players stepping up from the England Knights squad for this match at Leigh Sports Village (7.45pm).

The squad also includes Castleford’s Adam Milner, who looks to have a good chance of making his senior international debut in the game against France.

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Richie Myler, meanwhile, has been called into the England squad following the withdrawal of Castleford’s Luke Gale through injury.

He trained with England in Manchester today, and will be in contention for Wednesday’s one-off Test against France at Leigh Sports Village – which is followed by a three-Test series against New Zealand.

In addition, England have called up six players from the England Knights squad to add to their selection options for Wednesday’s Test against France.

Myler’s Leeds team-mates Ash Handley and Liam Sutcliffe are joined by Castleford’s Oliver Holmes, Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul, Robbie Mulhern of Hull Kingston Rovers and Matt Whitley from Widnes Vikings. All six are currently uncapped by England, and also trained with the senior squad in Manchester today.

They will rejoin the Knights after Wednesday night’s game, with the squad departing on Thursday for a three-week trip which includes two internationals against Papua New Guinea in Lae and Port Moresby.

Revised England and England Knights squads:

England: Bateman (Wigan), G Burgess (South Sydney), T Burgess (South Sydney), Clark (Warrington), Connor (Hull FC), Gildart (Wigan), Graham (St George Illawarra), Greenwood (Wigan), Hill (Warrington), Hodgson (Canberra), Johnstone (Wakefield), Lomax (St Helens), Lyne (Wakefield), McGillvary (Huddersfield), Makinson (St Helens), Milner (Castleford), Myler (Leeds), O’Loughlin (Wigan), Percival (St Helens), Ratchford (Warrington), Thompson (St Helens), Tomkins (Wigan), Whitehead (Canberra), Williams (Wigan).

England Knights: Hughes (Warrington, captain), Atkin (Hull KR), Batchelor (Wakefield), Davies (Wigan), Evalds (Salford), Fash (Hull FC), Hadley (Hull FC), Handley (Leeds), Holmes (Castleford), T King (Warrington), Leeming (Huddersfield), Lees (St Helens), Lineham (Warrington), Livett (Warrington), Mulhern (Hull KR), Oledzki (Leeds), Philbin (Warrington), Powell (Wigan), Shaul (Hull FC), Sutcliffe (Leeds), J Walker (Leeds), D Walker (Widnes), Whitley (Widnes).

England players not available for France game because of involvement in Super League Grand Final: Bateman, Gildart, Greenwood, O’Loughlin, Tomkins, Williams (all Wigan); Clark, Hill, Ratchford (all Warrington).