Castleford’s Holmes: It’s been a great experience in Papua New Guinea

Castleford Tigers star Oliver Holmes has reflected on his memorable experience on becoming a fully fledged international player.

The 26-year-old back rower earned his first senior England cap against France recently and has followed that up with two games with the Knights team in Papua New Guinea.

After winning the first of the matches, the Knights lost 32-22 in the second, but Holmes sees it as a great experience for himself and his teammates.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure being out here with the boys for three weeks.

“Ultimately it’s about an experience, young lads coming out to PNG, something that nobody’s done for a very long time.

“It’s going to be an experience that I’ll never forget.

“It’s something I never expected these last few weeks, getting my first Test match against France and playing in PNG. It’s a massive honour for me.”

On the second game against PNG, Holmes added: “It was physical and there were big hits going in left, right and centre. It turned into a battle in the middle of the field, which probably we didn’t want to happen. We got drawn into a bit of a dog fight and they’ve come out on top.

“If we’d have been a bit smarter, had a bit more composure and played through our structure I think we’d have got them a lot more on the edges. But credit to the Kumuls for bringing us into a dog fight.”