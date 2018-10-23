Castleford’s Holmes selected in England Knights side for Papua New Guinea game

Castleford Tigers back rower Oliver Holmes is included in the England Knights side to face Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Head coach Paul Anderson has named 17 players who will take on the hosts in Lae in a game kicking off at 6am (BST).

Following their impressive displays for England Men’s Elite squad against France last week, Castleford’s Holmes, along with Liam Sutcliffe, of Leeds Rhinos, and Hull KR’s Robbie Mulhern are all included in the squad.

Knights captain Jack Hughes is joined by Warrington Wolves’ teammates Toby King, Tom Lineham, Joe Philbin and Declan Patton, who was called up to the squad as a late addition.

Named as vice-captain alongside Mulhern, Wigan Warriors’ Sam Powell is joined by Grand Final winning winger Tom Davies in the side to take on the Kumuls this weekend.

Young Player of the Year nominee Matty Lees is also named alongside Salford Red Devils full-back Niall Evalds, Kruise Leeming,of Huddersfield Giants. Hull KR half-back Chris Atkin and Wakefield Trinity’s James Batchelor.

Hull FC have two representatives in the side, loose forward Dean Hadley and utility forward Brad Fash.

On Thursday, the Knights fly to Lae for the first match against the Kumuls on Saturday before moving to the capital, Port Moresby, where the teams meet again at the 15,0000-capacity Oil Search National Football Stadium on November 3.

The team is: Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves), Chris Atkin (Hull KR), Declan Patton (Warrington Wolves), Robert Mulhern (Hull KR), Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors), Matthew Lees (St Helens), Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Dean Hadley (Hull FC). Subs: Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves), James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity), Brad Fash (Hull FC).