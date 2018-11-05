Castleford’s Roche in the running for international player of the year

Castleford Tigers Women star Georgia Roche is in the running for another prestigious honour.

The first-ever Woman of Steel is one of the nominees for the Women’s Golden Boot, which goes to the most impressive international player of the year.

The Rugby League International Federation has released the shortlists for the 2018 Golden Boot, which recognises the most outstanding performances in both men’s and women’s international matches and covers all fully sanctioned international games played from the final of RLWC2017 to the England v New Zealand game played today.

The first ever Women’s Golden Boot will go to one of five nominees:

Ali Brigginshaw (Australia)

Brittany Breayley (Australia)

Georgia Roche (England)

Honey Hireme (New Zealand)

Isabelle Kelly (Australia)

The Men’s Award will be selected from a shortlist of four, which was narrowed down from a long list of 10, by the panel drawn from rugby league media in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

The nominees are:

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand)

Elliott Whitehead (England)

James Tedesco (Australia)

Tommy Makinson (England)

The winner will be announced at the Hall of Fame & RLIF Golden Boot Dinner which will be held at Elland Road, Leeds on Wednesday November 7.