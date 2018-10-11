Castleford skipper Shenton: We killed ourselves in semi-final

Castleford Tigers skipper Michael Shenton admitted his team were not good enough on the night as they lost out on a Grand Final place to Wigan Warriors.

An error-strewn display in the first half left the Tigers chasing the game and they could not crack an incredible Warriors defence after the break.

“We killed ourselves. You’ve got to give credit to Wigan, they’re a big game team and they came up with the big plays and we couldn’t do that – we just dropped way too much ball,” said Shenton.

“We just couldn’t build any pressure on them and you can’t do that in a big game, you’ve got no chance, especially in slippery conditions. We’ve got to be better.

“We didn’t stick to our game plan really.

“We spoke about finishing our sets, testing them out, but getting your foot on the ball.

“We did it in the first half and got a couple of repeat sets then came up with errors on the back of that – and that’s not building pressure.

“Wigan started the game with four repeat sets and got a try on the back of that.

“That’s the way you need to play and unfortunately it’s a tough lesson for us.”

Shenton added: “I would like to give credit to our fans who turned up in big numbers. The noise they made was amazing and the support we’ve had throughout the year has been fantastic.

“It’s been a big effort. We’ve had a lot of adversity this season and to reach the top four was good for us. But we had a strong team out and we were capable of winning.

“A few things went against us, but you just have to deal with that and defend your line.”