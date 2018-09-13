Castleford star Massey: We’re building towards semi-final

Castleford Tigers will be using their last three Super 8s matches to get their game in order for the play-offs says first team regular Nathan Massey.

The Tigers’ place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals was confirmed last weekend and the build-up starts now with the first of three remaining games at home to Huddersfield Giants tonight.

Combative forward Massey said: “We are looking good and building towards that semi-final.

“We just worry about ourselves. We just want to build on our game.

“Defensively we’ve been good the last few weeks and our attack will come.

“We will just keep working on that and working hard in training.

“We’ve been lacking a bit of flair with the ball. Galey (Luke Gale) has only been back two weeks and he’s just getting his combinations right.

“We played some good stuff in the first half at Hull, we lost it a bit in the second, but we’ve got Jesse (Sene-Lefao) to come back in and we’ve got a really healthy squad at the minute.

“That’s good for us and having that healthy squad is pushing us a lot more.

“It’s something we’ve not had all year and it’s giving Powelly some tough decisions picking the team.”

Castleford are third in the table, three points behind second-placed Wigan and two ahead of the other semi-finalists Warrington Wolves.

“We are still trying to get that second spot,” Massey stressed.

“Wigan are playing well, but we want to finish the season strong and finish with another three wins under our belt going into the semi-final.

“We want to build some momentum. We just need to keep working hard in training, keep our heads down and keep playing well.

“If you look across the squad, we’ve been pretty depleted throughout the year.

“Now we’re getting key players back at a crucial time so it is good for us.”

He added: “Getting into the top four is a massive achievement and I think you can see we’ve really started to build something going into that semi.

“Hopefully we can carry that on and carry it all the way into the Grand Final this year.”