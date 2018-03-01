Castleford star Moors: It’s about building momentum

Rampaging forward Junior Moors believes his Castleford Tigers team are beginning to build momentum after their difficult start to the 2018 Betfred Super League campaign.

The Samoan international played his part in the Tigers’ 28-18 victory over Hull FC when he was one of the four players who came off the bench to help turn things round after the visitors had led 8-0 in the first quarter.

Junior Moors.

It ended up being an impressive win for Cas against a likely rival for honours, but Moors does not think anyone at the club would be getting carried away.

He said: “It was good for us to get another win.

“For us it’s about building momentum and we’re looking forward to the clash now against Hull KR.

“Obviously they had a loss and they want to bounce back so it will be a good clash.

“They’ve got some decent half-backs that can put us on the back foot so we’ve got to be wary and wary everywhere on the park really.

“We got off to a disappointing start in our opening game, but since then I think we’ve slowly improved.

“It’s only early in the season, but the goal is to keep improving every week.”

On whether he thinks the Tigers still have the potential to win a trophy this year, Moors added: “At the start of the year the plan is always get to a Grand Final and try and win one.

“Obviously the pain of losing one last year will hold us in good stead this year, but at the moment we are just focusing on getting better every week.”