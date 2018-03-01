Castleford stars Eden and Wardle set for month on sidelines

Castleford Tigers travel to Hull KR tonight without injured first teamers Greg Eden and Joe Wardle, who are both likely to be out of action for a month.

Winger Eden and back rower or centre Joe Wardle both limped off during the Tigers’ 28-18 win over Hull FC with hamstring injuries, which have now undergone scans that have not brought good news.

Head coach Daryl Powell explained: “Greg Eden and Joe Wardle have got grade two hamstring tears, which is generally around four weeks out so it’s obviously pretty disappointing injuries for both players.

“They’ve both really struggled with injury at the start of this season and they are not what you want at this time of year, but it’s part and parcel of the game and we’ve got a deep squad for a reason.”

Powell has drafted forward Matt Cook back in after he missed the Hull FC game while his 19-man squad also sees a recall for half-back Jake Trueman and a place for James Clare, who looks set to play his first competitive game since coming back to Cas after being preferred to Jy Hitchcox for the left-wing spot left vacant by Eden’s absence.

“I’ve been watching James play for Halifax over the last couple of weeks and he’s been improving and going really well,” said Powell.

“Jy Hitchcox has played on the left hand side, but James Clare potentially gets an opportunity this week.

“At the moment with the squad we’ve got people are getting left out. I left James Green and Matt Cook out last week and they’re two pretty good players.

“The competitive nature of the squad for me gets the best out of people.”