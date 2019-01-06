Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers for 2019

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the players’ squad numbers for the 2019 Super League season.

In an event at the Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel with each player’s sponsor in attendance, the Tigers announced the numbers with notable changes from last season including full-back Peter Mata’utia taking the number one shirt for 2019, winger James Clare being rewarded with the number two shirt with Greg Minikin moving to number three.

Super League Young Player of the Year Jake Trueman takes number six and mid-season signing Liam Watts has been given number eight by head coach Daryl Powell in the other changes to the traditional ‘starting 13’.

The 2019 squad numbers in full are:

1 Peter Mata’utia

Sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel

2 James Clare

Sponsored by A1 Football Factory

3 Greg Minikin

Sponsored by SB Paving

4 Michael Shenton

Sponsored by Vanguard Security Services

5 Greg Eden

Sponsored by Trinity House Orthodontics

6 Jake Trueman

Sponsored by 5-Star Cleaning Services

7 Luke Gale

Sponsored by Black Swan Normanton

8 Liam Watts

Sponsored by UK Street Style

9 Paul McShane

Sponsored by Brebur

10 Grant Millington

Sponsored by David & Joanne Peake and In Memory of Alan Banks

11 Oliver Holmes

Sponsored by A Hutsby & Son Potato Merchants

12 Mike McMeeken

Sponsored by Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel

13 Adam Milner

Sponsored by AJ Glassfibre

14 Nathan Massey

Sponsored by AR Machinery

15 Jesse Sene-Lefao

Sponsored by Anthony Higgins Transport

16 Junior Moors

Sponsored by T&A Maintenance

17 Alex Foster

Sponsored by 5-Star Cleaning Services

18 Matt Cook

Sponsored by Chuldow Martial Arts Normanton

19 Ben Roberts

Sponsored by NVB Consultants

20 Jamie Ellis

Sponsored by Mary Clifford

21 Mitch Clark

Sponsored by David Cussons Windows & Doors

22 Joe Wardle

Sponsored by Ludwell Electrical

23 Will Maher

Sponsored by CBR Engineering

24 Cory Aston

Sponsored by Lisa and Andrew York

25 Tuoyo Egodo

Sponsored by Mary Clifford

26 Kieran Gill

Sponsored by Tigers Trust

27 Calum Turner

Sponsored by Keltbray Aspire

28 Lewis Peachey

Sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel

29 Jacques O’Neill

Sponsored by Russell Group

30 Robbie Storey

Sponsored by Melanie Allatt

31 Lewis Carr

Sponsored by Hillside Childcare