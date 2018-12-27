Castleford Tigers boss hoping to see youngsters stake a claim

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is excited at seeing how the club’s promising youngsters go alongside senior players in the team to face Featherstone Rovers in Sunday’s festive challenge match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Powell intends to select a side mixed with first team regulars and several players looking to step up from the under 19s and is hoping to see some youngsters take their chance to stake a claim.

He told the Express: “There will be a mix as usual for the game against Featherstone.

“There will be some of our better players out there mixed in with some of our younger players. Both of those thing are pretty exciting.

“We’ve got some good young players who are coming through, three of them were involved with Yorkshire against the Aussies and they acquitted themselves well. Those guys will be playing in the game alongside some of our top quality players and it will be a good mix.

“This game always gives a chance for youngsters to put their hand up and stake a claim. Sometimes somebody pops up and says ‘I’m capable of doing this’ and I’m hoping that’s going to happen.

“We’ve got some players that are really capable of kicking on to play Super League rugby this year and this is the start of it.”

Rovers beat the Tigers in the Christmas game last year and are sure to be up for the game as they look to impress new head coach Ryan Carr, but they will be something of an unknown quantity with a number of new players.

Powell said: “It’s difficult to know what game to expect as Featherstone have changed their coach and changed quite a few players as well.

“They gave us a fair game last year and were too good for us, but they have made changes.

“Hopefully it’s about us and what we do and seeing some of things we have worked on being put into action and coming out of it with a positive mindset.

“Featherstone have still got some players who have played in Super League previously and some who have played with us previously so they will get motivation there.

“Christmas has always been difficult for players, but it is what it is and we want to get as much out of the game as we can.”