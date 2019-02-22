Castleford Tigers boss impressed with London’s return to Super League

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has praised his opposite number at London Broncos, Danny Ward, and has been impressed by the way the team from the capital have started their first season back in the Betfred Super League.

The Broncos have won one and lost two since their promotion back to the top flight and Powell believes they represent a dangerous threat to Cas unless the Tigers are on their game.

He told the Express: “Danny Ward’s done a great job.

“I like how he’s gone about it as well. He was pretty happy all the way through last year, just watching him coach.

“It’s a big challenge for them this year, but they’ve started off really well.

“They are unbeaten at home and that’s where we’re playing them so we’re going to need to be good.

“I’ve been really impressive with how they’ve handled themselves so far.

“I’ve had a good look at them, I’ve watched their three games so far and they’ve played well.

“They won their first game against Wakefield after Wakefield had a great start and they were only 6-0 down at half-time against Salford and then 6-4 in front last week at half-time at Hull KR.”

Powell continued: “They are doing a pretty good job and you’ve got to play well against them. You’ve got to defend well because they’ve got a lot of ball movement, they put you under pressure and they like to really challenge short sides. You have to be really stiff there.

“So there’s some areas of our last performance we’ll need to improve or they will cause us a lot of trouble.

“We know what London are going to do so we need to focus on ourselves and what we can do.”

On London’s potential danger men, Powell said: “Jordan Abdull’s playing well for them, he’s very dangerous and his kicking game is good. He does a lot of their kicking.

“Elliot Kear and Rhys Williams are playing well and as a combination they’re a real threat. Then Eddie Battye in the middle is a real enthuser for them. He’s pretty smart as well and scores some tries close to the try-line. We’ll need to be aware of that.

“Just as a team they have been impressive. They are really well bonded together.

“They have kept quite a lot of the team from last year and it shows really, they’ve got a great spirit about them and play the game with a lot of speed if you allow them to and they put the ball to the edges pretty effectively.

“We know what we’ve got to deal with and then make sure we’re very difficult to handle from their perspective.”