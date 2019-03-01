Castleford Tigers boss pleased with ‘assured’ Jake Trueman

Man of the match against London Broncos Jake Trueman is impressing his Castleford Tigers head coach with the way he is so far handling to so-called second season syndrome.

Trueman made a big breakthrough last year when he was voted the Super League young player of the year and has started 2019 where he left off with impressive displays in each of the Tigers’ first matches of 2019.

Cas boss Daryl Powell is delighted to see the continued progress of his young half-back star.

He said: “Jake Trueman is just such an assured young man.

“He’s just 20 now and you look at him doing what he does and being such a threat, he’s a natural rugby league player. He’s doing a great job.

“The challenge was always going to be that he was outstanding last year and could he continue to do that?

“But nothing seems to bother him or faze him. He’s such a calm kid, He doesn’t get over-hyped about anything, he stays nice and level.

“I think the players help him as well. He gets a lot of support from the more experienced players and he can handle himself on a rugby league field, that’s clear to see whether it’s with the ball or without the ball.”