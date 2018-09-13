Castleford Tigers boss wary of dangerous Giants

Castleford Tigers are looking to make amends for the home defeat they suffered in the regular season when they take on Huddersfield Giants at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tonight.

Huddersfield went away with a 32-16 victory on their last visit to the ground in July and are one of only three visiting teams to have tasted victory this year at the Tigers home.

With that game still fresh in the mind Cas head coach Daryl Powell is expecting another big test for his players even with little now at stake for the Giants as they cannot qualify for the play-offs.

He said: “They are a good team. The difficulty for them was not having the players available for a large part of the season.

“Once they got the players back they started to look a threat. Obviously the coaching change looks like it’s made a big difference; Simon Woolford has done a good job and they look like they have a lot of confidence and belief about themselves. That helps massively.

“And they are dangerous. When they’re consistent they are consistent defensively in particular and Brough and Gaskell are both good players.

“They can really challenge you with the way they play the game, get right at the line. Gaskell’s running game is a threat and Rankin is sharp at the back.

“In terms of key players - O’Brien is going well from nine - and those three guys I’ve just mentioned give you a lot of trouble.”

Powell added: “They’re pretty physical in the middle of the field as well and difficult to break down. They are just playing with confidence and have a lot of players that seem to believe in what they’re doing at the moment and that’s given the confidence to really challenge the opposition.”