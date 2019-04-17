Castleford Tigers boss: We need to improve for important game against Wakefield Trinity

Head coach Daryl Powell has spoken about the importance of beating Wakefield Trinity to his team and to the Castleford Tigers supporters.

The Tigers will be looking to get bragging rights against their neighbours when the two teams meet in front of an expected big crowd at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tomorrow night.

It will be third against fourth in a game kicking off at 7.45pm and Cas boss Powell knows his team have got to play well to take the two points.

He said: “It’s a big game for everybody including the fans and for us, we need to win. Wakefield are in and around us on the table and it’s an important game.

“We’ve just got to play well I don’t think we’ve been in great form so we need to improve.

"I think they have been playing pretty well and chalking wins off and they’ve got a pretty big pack. I think there’s lots of rumours around injuries with them at the moment but ultimately, we’ve got to just focus on ourselves as we’ve got a fair share of injuries also."

On the importance of the Easter double-header that sees the Tigers also travel to France to take on the Catalans Dragons, Powell added: “We’ve always attacked the Easter period with positivity and generally we have done okay so it’s a big challenge for us obviously going over there to Catalans.

"There’s all the travel to take into account, but I think we’ve got good plans in place, we’ll get this one with Wakefield out of the way first, hopefully getting two points, and then really go and challenge Catalans on Monday.

“We’ve been in a few tight ones in the last three weeks, good games to watch but for coaches you would like a bit more breathing space.

"The fact that we’ve lost two of those three games is pretty disappointing for us but we are just trying to get people back, fit and playing well and to get the team functioning which has been pretty difficult over the past four to six weeks.

“We are just trying to get the players who are healthy onto the field and this is always a tough period, we will hopefully have some selection headaches as we move through and past Easter but at the moment there’s not an awful lot. There might be one player who will get left out but there’s not many."