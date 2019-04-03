Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell: Paul McShane is not a malicious player

Head coach Daryl Powell has defended Paul McShane after the Castleford Tigers hooker and playmaker was banned by the RFL’s disciplinary body.

McShane received a three-match suspension after being found guilty of a Grade D intentional use of forearm/elbow on Richie Myler in the 21-20 defeat against his former club, Leeds Rhinos, last Thursday.

Cas boss Powell understands why his player was brought before the disciplinary body, but does not believe there was any intent in his action.

He said: “I think he tried to shrug him off and he caught him a little bit high.

“He’s not a malicious player so I don’t think he would have intended to catch him around the head area, but he did.”

On how the Tigers can fill the gap left by McShane’s absence, Powell added: “Adam Milner can play in there. He’s a little bit bigger than when he used to play in there regularly so there’s a couple of flexibility issues, but he can do a pretty good job.

“We’ve also got young Jacques O’Neill, who’s done a pretty good job so far when he’s been given an opportunity. He’s likely to be in there as well.

“Losing Paul McShane obviously is a blow. He’s one of our better players and it’s disappointing we’ll be without him.”