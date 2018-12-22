Castleford Tigers coach: We got a lot out of Cumbrian camp

The working trip to Cumbria will stand Castleford Tigers’ players in good stead in the season ahead, according to assistant coach Danny Orr.

Tigers’ players were put through their paces and did some traditional farm work as they continued their build-up to the 2019 campaign with a cold weather camp at a remote venue.

Orr explained the reasoning behind the trip

He said: “We just wanted to take the players a little bit out of their comfort zone, just make them go up there and not know what they would be doing.

“We wanted to really test them mentally and physically, which I think we did and we got a lot out of the camp.

“There were a few sore bodies, which we totally expect, but I think what we got from it should stand the boys in good stead ready to kick on.

“We’ve got another camp coming up in Lanzarote, which will be in nice conditions, although it will still be tough.

“When we go to Lanzarote we will only be a few weeks away from the start of the season so it will be the icing on the cake and we’ll be really preparing for the games that will be coming thick and fast then.”

Orr is pleased with the way pre-season is going after a few changes were made to what the Tigers did in their preparations last year.

He explained: “It’s been tough for the boys. Each week’s got harder, Jamie (Bell, strength and conditioning coach) has put a good programme together and the lads are ripping in.

“There’s some sore bodies, but you’d expect that at this time of year. We had quite a few soft tissue injuries last year and Matty (Crowther), our physio, and Jamie have put together a good plan of getting more high speed metres into the lads through conditioning.

“The lads are responding really well to it so hopefully that plan’s working and we won’t have as many injuries this year.”

Orr is not concerned that Castleford have not added any off-season signings to their squad.

He added: “The important thing was keeping key personnel. We’ve already got a good squad.

“We brought in a couple of players midway through last year in Peter (Mata’utia) and Wattsy, two high quality players and we’ve got a lot of key players re-signed, which was also very important.

“It’s also important to keep this squad fit and healthy, getting the players to play as well as they can and if we do that we know we are a match for anybody.”