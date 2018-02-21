Castleford Tigers dismiss Hardaker

Castleford Tigers have confirm that Zak Hardaker has been dismissed from his contract with the club.

Hardaker, was suspended by the club after a failing a drugs test in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final and currently awaits the outcome of his case from UK Anti-Doping organisation.

Castleford Tigers say they will comment further when UKAD conclude their case.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Wigan Warriors have been rumoured to have made a move for the player.

Pontefract-born Hardaker was a big money buy for the Tigers last year when he arrived from Leeds Rhinos, going on to play a big part in the club finishing top of the Betfred Super League and coming close to winning the Man of Steel Award. He is likely to be banned for the rest of this season and next year if the length of his ban follows previous players.