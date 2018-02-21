Castleford Tigers dismiss Zak Hardaker after failed drugs test

Full-back Zak Hardaker has been sacked by Castleford Tigers following a failed drugs test last year.

The 26-year-old had been suspended since October after testing positive for cocaine towards the end of the 2017 Super League season and is awaiting the outcome of his UK Anti-Doping case.

Zak Hardaker, centre, with the League Leaders' Shield.

Hardaker won the Man of Steel award in 2015 and has been capped five times by England.

The club said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Zak Hardaker has been dismissed from his contract with the club.

“Hardaker, was suspended by the club after a failing a drugs test in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final, and currently awaits the outcome of his case from UK Anti-Doping organisation.

“Castleford Tigers will comment on this matter further when UKAD conclude their case.”