Castleford Tigers duo in England side for France game

Two Castleford Tigers players are set to make their senior England debuts in tomorrow night’s international with France at Leigh Sports Village.

Back rower Oliver Holmes has been selected in the starting line-up for the match – one of eight players set to make their first international appearance - while loose forward or hooker Adam Milner is one of the four players on the bench.

Wakefield backs Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne will both make their England debuts and will be joined by Hull’s Jamie Shaul in the starting 13 with Milner joined by fellow debutants Luke Thompson, Rob Mulhern and Liam Sutcliffe on the bench.

The England team is: Jamie Shaul (Hull FC), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Reece Lyne (Wakefield), Mark Percival (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Connor (Hull), James Graham (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra), George Burgess (South Sydney. Subs Adam Milner (Castleford), Luke Thompson (St Helens), Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos).

France’s 19-man squad is: Bastien Ader, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Lambert Belmas, Ilias Bergal, Rhys Curran, Alrix Da Costa, Bastien Escamilla, Morgan Escare, Theo Fages, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Marcon, Thibault Margalet, Hakim Miloudi, Romain Navarrete, Justin Sangare.