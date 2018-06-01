Castleford Tigers extend contracts of wing duo Egodo and Gill

Young duo Tuoyo Egodo and Kieran Gill will both be staying at Castleford Tigers until at least the end of next season.

The players had an option on their contract to extend into 2019 and the club has chosen to take that up.

The outside-back duo could each make their first appearances of the season at Hull KR tonight after being named in Tigers’ initial 19-man squad.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m really pleased two promising young players have extended their contracts with the club for another year.

“Kieran Gill has just come back from a long-term knee injury and has physically grown during that time to the point where he has a great chance to press a claim in the first team and Tuoyo Egodo has the physical presence that could make him a really good Super League player.

“Both players now need to apply themselves massively over the next year and a half to give them the best possible chance of being consistent Super League players.”

Club director of rugby Jon Wells added: “Kieran and Tuoyo are two of our young prospects who have had to be patient in waiting for their shot a first team rugby here at Castleford.

“When they have been called upon they have been ready and we expect the same development in their character and attitude in 2019.

“In the short term, Kieran and Tuoyo may both get the chances they have been asking for tonight and we are all looking forward to seeing them pull on the jersey again.

“Kieran in particular has been the model professional during his rehabilitation from last season’s serious knee injury and we know he will stand up for us against Hull KR should he be called upon.

“This is a huge opportunity for both lads; in our experience injuries to front line members of the squad leave the door open for others to prove that they deserve the Cas Tigers jersey.

“We know Kieran and Tuoyo desperately want to be one of those success stories and they could make the first steps to doing that tonight.”

Egodo, 21, scored a hat-trick of tries on his Castleford debut against Hull FC in last year’s Super-8s.

The former London Broncos man joined Tigers ahead of the 2017 campaign and spent most of the year on loan at Oldham.

This term he has scored four tries in five appearances on dual-registration at Newcastle Thunder.

Gill, 22, was signed from the Lock Lane amateur club and came through Tigers’ academy system before making a try-scoring debut against St Helens.

A serious knee injury ended his season, but he has scored 15 tries in 24 appearances on loan at Oldham over the past three years.