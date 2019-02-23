Castleford Tigers go top after seven-try show at London

Castleford Tigers made it three wins from three and went top of the Betfred Super League with a convincing 40-6 win at London Broncos.

Daryl Powell’s men produced another strong defensive display as they conceded just one try while scoring seven themselves with seven different scorers to indicate what a good team performance it was.

London had won their one game back in the Super League, but were given some lessons in life in the top flight as Cas were clinical in attack.

They were ahead from the fifth minute when Peter Mata’utia backed up Paul McShane’s break to score the opening try to which McShane added the conversion.

London quickly levelled with a good passing move sending Rhys Williams over in the corner for a try that was goaled by Kieran Dixon.

But the Tigers never looked back after going back in front in the 16th minute, Jake Trueman charging over after benefiting from a brilliant offload by Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Cas survived some pressure near their line before stretched their lead when Junior Moors went over from close range from McShane’s pass.

Greg Eden dropped the restart to invite further home pressure, but London were denied by superb defence, particularly when Matt Fleming was held up over the line by a try-saving tackle from James Clare.

Cas made it 24-6 at half-time as Sene-Lefao backed up Eden’s run and pass to charge over and McShane kicked his fourth conversion.

Any hopes of a Broncos comeback after the break were quickly snuffed out as Liam Watts scored his first try for Castleford, scoring from close range after taking Adam Milner’s pass following the loose forward’s clever half-break.

Milner was to go off with an ankle injury, but the tigers went further in front when a smart left edge move led to Eden racing over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Strong defence saw Williams tackled just short of the line on the last tackle for the hosts before the Tigers put the icing on the cake with their seventh try 10 minutes from time. A great break by skipper Michael Shenton saw the London defence opened up and he passed inside to give Jordan Rankin his first try for Cas.

Scorers - London: Try Williams; goal Dixon. Castleford: Tries Matau’tia, Trueman, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Watts, Eden, Rankin; goals McShane 5, Rankin.

London Broncos: Williams; Kear, Dixon, Abdull, Cunningham; Ioane, Lovell; Pitts, Adebiyi, Fozard, Fleming, Morgan, Yates. Subs: Battye, Pelissier, Richards, Mason.

Castleford Tigers: Mata’utia; Clare, Minikin, Shenton, Eden; Trueman, Rankin; Watts, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, Clarkson, Massey. Subs: Milner, Moors, Cook, Egodo.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.

Half-time: 6-24.

Attendance: 2,051