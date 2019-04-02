Castleford Tigers lose Paul McShane for three games following suspension

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has been banned for three matches after being found guilty of intentional use of his elbow/forearm in his side's Betfred Super League defeat against Leeds Rhinos.

McShane pleaded guilty at today's RFL disciplinary hearing, but challenged the Grade D charge.

The disciplinary ruling found the grading "correct and appropriate". However, McShane's previous good record, his remorse following the incident and the fact no injury was caused meant the punishment was on the lower end of the scale.

McShane, who also received a £500 fine, will now miss Tigers matches against Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity, but can return for the Easter Monday match at Catalans.