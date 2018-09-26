Castleford Tigers make four changes to squad for St Helens game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on St Helens in the final round of the Betfred Super League Super 8s.

The match takes place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 28 September with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Powell makes four changes to his squad who claimed victory over Wakefield Trinity last weekend with Joe Wardle, Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, Jamie Ellis and Lewis Peachey replacing Greg Eden, Mike McMeeken, Junior Moors and Michael Shenton.

Tickets and coach travel are available to book at the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes, at the Sports Superstore in Xscape and online at the Tigers website.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is: 26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 6. Jamie Ellis, 7. Luke Gale, 34. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 36. Peter Mata’utia, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 35. Lewis Peachey, 1. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 21. Jake Trueman, 16. Joe Wardle, 32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.

