Castleford Tigers make three changes to squad for London game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for the game at London Broncos on Saturday with three changes to the squad that played last time out against Hull FC.

Mitch Clark will miss the game after being ruled out of action for two months after being helped from the field at the KCOM Stadium and he has been joined on the sidelines by Alex Foster and Ben Roberts who will miss the trip south with minor injuries - making a total of eight first team squad players unavailable.

New signing Chris Clarkson comes in for the first time while Matt Cook returns after missing the Hull game with a slight knock and Cory Aston completes the team with his first selection in the 19-man squad.

Tickets are still on sale at the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape Yorkshire until Friday, at 2pm.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad:

24. Cory Aston

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

29. Jacques O’Neill

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts