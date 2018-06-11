Castleford Tigers' Matt Cook hails milestone game as "one to remember."

CASTLEFORD Tigers’ Matt Cook admits the victory over high-flying Warrington Wolves was a perfect way to celebrate his 250th career game.

The experienced prop played his part in a monumental effort as under-strength Castleford upsets the odds to win 34-30 on Friday.

Daryl Powell’s side were without 10 first-team players, including Greg Eden and Paul McShane who pulled out on the morning of the game, but still managed to produce a stunning success.

Cook, 31, admitted: “It was fantastic. To get a win - and one like that when you're massive underdogs coming in given the situation - in my 250th game is something I'll cherish and remember for the rest of my days.

“It was brilliant. Warrington were in form, playing well and playing some good football .

“It’s always a tough challenge to go to their backyard anyway so to get that result was fantastic.”

It was Cook’s 86th game for the club with his other appearances coming for Bradford Bulls (70 games, 2005-2009), Hull KR (28 games, 2010-2011), London Broncos (64 games, 2012-2014) and England (2 games, 2006).

Former Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e made his club and Super League debut in the alien position of stand-off while 19-year-old full-back Calum Turner came in at just hours notice.

Cook said: “Q had less than a week’s training with us and for a fair bit of that when he first came in it was for full-back.

“So to get slotted in at starting half-back, not probably knowing our plays 10o per cent or even some of the calls of all our plays, he stepped up and was fantastic.

“Cal came in and did a job out the back like he did at short notice and the boys really did us proud.

“It shows strength in the squad. We’ve always had big squad the last few years at Cas and we’ve had a big squad this year with loads of depth.

“Anyone can step op the field and and do a job for us if the attitude is right.

Now we look forward to Hull KR on Sunday and looking to build on it again.

“It wasn’t long ago since we last payed them but we know we have to go again.”