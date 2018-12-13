Castleford Tigers: Minikin out to grab his centre opportunity

Following Jake Webster’s departure a centre spot is up for grabs at Castleford Tigers in 2019 and Greg Minikin is determined to do everything he can to make it his.

The 23-year-old arrived at Castleford from York in 2016 as a centre, but has played most of his first team games on the wing, indeed making a success of it, and has scored 34 tries in 65 senior appearances.

But the centre position is where the player sees himself long term and he knows this is his chance to stake a claim to the spot for next season.

He said: “I played centre all my junior career, at York I played centre and it was when I came here that Daryl Powell wanted me to play wing.

“I won’t say I learned a new position because I had played there a little bit before, but I want to be the centre this year – that’s my goal to play in that right centre for Cas.

“I’ve sat down with Powelly and he knows full well that I’m aiming to play centre and it’s just about me training hard and doing whatever I can to get that.”

Minikin missed games last season after suffering several injuries, but has recovered now and is ripping into pre-season along with his Tigers teammates.

He added: “It’s been really tough, but it’s good to get back in and around all the lads again and get back into a bit of a routine.

“In the off-season I tend to sleep in a lot and don’t do a massive amount so it’s good to get back into routine.

“Sometimes it’s difficult on a Monday morning when it’s pitch black outside and the floodlights have only just come on when you start training and it’s still a bit dark. It’s tough, but as soon as you are there and you are at training you are awake and you’ve got the craic of all the boys so you just get into it then.

“I was disappointed not to be going away with the Knights, but after having a few injuries last season it was more important to get my body right so I can have a good pre-season for this year.”