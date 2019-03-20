Castleford Tigers name 19-man squad for St Helens game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made one change to his 19-man squad to face St Helens on Friday.

The clash with the table toppers takes place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and will be live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

Grant Millington returns from his two-match suspension and replaces young hooker Jacques O’Neill in the only change from the 19 on duty for last Sunday’s 24-20 win over Salford Red Devils.

Tickets are still available from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape as well as via the Tigers’ online ticket box office.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

17. Alex Foster

11. Oliver Holmes

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts