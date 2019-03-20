Castleford Tigers name 19-man squad for St Helens game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made one change to his 19-man squad to face St Helens on Friday.
The clash with the table toppers takes place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and will be live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).
Grant Millington returns from his two-match suspension and replaces young hooker Jacques O’Neill in the only change from the 19 on duty for last Sunday’s 24-20 win over Salford Red Devils.
Tickets are still available from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape as well as via the Tigers’ online ticket box office.
Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:
2. James Clare
33. Chris Clarkson
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
25. Tuoyo Egodo
17. Alex Foster
11. Oliver Holmes
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
16. Junior Moors
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
4. Michael Shenton
6. Jake Trueman
8. Liam Watts