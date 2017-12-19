Castleford Tigers name squad for Boxing Day game against Featherstone

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 21-man squad to take on Featherstone Rovers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Boxing Day.

Both teams will battle it out to claim victory in the GMB Boxing Day Challenge match, kicking off at 1pm, with several first team regulars included alongside new boys and youngsters in the Tigers squad.

Powell will play a mixture of experience and youth during the match and it will give him an opportunity to see his new recruits in action as well as getting a good look at the players who have stepped up to the first team during the off season from the Tigers academy team.

Powell said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge and to seeing the players get out on the field, they’ve been working exceptionally hard in pre-season training.

“The squad I have chosen has a good mix of some of the young players who are coming through at our club and some of our new signings with real experience.

“It will be a good challenge for us against Featherstone on Boxing Day and I’m sure our fans will be looking forward to seeing a good game of Rugby League after quite a while off.”

New recruit Joe Wardle is included and is excited to pull on the Tigers jersey for the first time.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to having my first hit out with the boys at the Jungle on Boxing Day.

“We’ve been back in pre-season for a while now and everyone is itching to get back on the pitch.

“I’ve heard lots about the local rivalry and I’m sure Featherstone will put up a real challenge for us and it should be a great match for the fans to enjoy over Christmas.”

Tickets for the match are available to pre-purchase online for ticket office collection on game day and fans can also buy tickets at the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes. Fans will be able to pay on the gate for this match and all prices will increase by £1 per ticket on game day.

The Tigers squad is:

Cory Aston, Mitch Clark, James Clare, Matt Cook, Brandon Douglas, Tuoyo Egogo, Jamie Ellis, Alex Foster, Jy Hitchcox, Oliver Holmes, James Green, Will Maher,

Jacques O’Neill, Jack Render, Jack Ray, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Robbie Storey, Jake Sweeting, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Joe Wardle.