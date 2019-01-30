Castleford Tigers name squad for first game of new season

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his first 19-man squad of the 2019 Betfred Super League season.

The Tigers begin their 2019 campaign at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday (kick-off 7.45pm) against Catalans Dragons.

The squad includes half-back Ben Roberts, who missed the Leeds Rhinos pre-season friendly with a slight back injury, and winger Greg Eden, who is also in line to return to the field after missing the match at Emerald Headingley.

Powell is pleased with his side’s pre-season and is ready for the challenge of Catalans.

He said: “A couple of weeks ago we played against Leeds in what was for a lot of our players their only friendly before the season and we looked in good shape, particularly in the first half.

“It is a big challenge for us this week in the form of a very physical side in Catalans but we’re confident and we feel like we’ve done a lot of work on the areas that we felt we needed to improve.”

Tickets for the game are available from the club stores, the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape Yorkshire.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

2. James Clare, 21. Mitch Clark, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 17. Alex Foster, 14. Nathan Massey, 1. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 3. Greg Minikin, 16. Junior Moors, 32. Jordan Rankin, 19. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 6. Jake Trueman, 8. Liam Watts.