Castleford Tigers name squad for Hull game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Hull FC this Saturday at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Powell makes one change to the squad that won their last match against Widnes Vikings with Matt Cook dropping out, to be replaced by Joe Wardle.

“We’ve managed to get a couple of players back fit in Joe Wardle and Greg Eden so that gives us a deeper squad to select from,” said Powell.

“Joe Wardle is looking impressive. The week off has given him a chance to get himself right and he looks in a good place. He is a quick and athletic player who can play both centre and in the back row.

“We’ve got a good depth at second row with Oliver Holmes starting the year well and with Joe and Mike McMeeken in that position as well. It will be interesting to see who nails down the spots but there is certainly some competition there.”

Castleford’s 19-man squad:

5. Eden, 6. Ellis, 17. Foster, 7. Gale, 22. Green, 24. Hitchcox, 11. Holmes, 14. Massey, 12. McMeeken, 9. McShane, 10. Millington, 13. Milner, 2. Minikin, 8. Moors, 1. Roberts, 15. Sene-Lefao, 4. Shenton, 16. Wardle, 3. Webster.