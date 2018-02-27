Castleford Tigers name squad for Hull KR game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park on Thursday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The clubs will be playing for the new Roger Millward Trophy as well as the two points in the Betfred Super League.

Cas are without Greg Eden and Joe Wardle, who both sustained hamstring injuries in the Tigers’ 28-18 win over Hull FC last Saturday, while Jy Hitchcox also misses out.

Matt Cook, Jake Trueman and James Clare are brought in to the squad after missing out against Hull FC.

Tickets and coach travel are available to book at the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes shopping centre. Match tickets can also be booked at the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape and via the Tigers online box office.

Tickets will be available until 1pm on game day.

Castleford’s 19-man squad: 26. James Clare, 18. Matt Cook, 6. Jamie Ellis, 17. Alex Foster, 7. Luke Gale, 22. James Green, 11. Oliver Holmes, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 8. Junior Moors, 1. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 3. Jake Webster.