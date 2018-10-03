Castleford Tigers name squad for semi-final at Wigan

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to face Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Super League play-off semi-final on Friday night at the DW Stadium.

Powell welcomes several players back with Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken and captain Michael Shenton fall available for the big match that will lead the winning team to Old Trafford.

But young player of the year nominee Jake Trueman is not included after he suffered a hand injury in last week’s game at St Helens and it is likely that Ben Roberts will step back into his stand-off role. Powerful forward Junior Moors also misses out.

The Tigers will be backed by a huge army of support on the night, with more than 4,000 Castleford fans heading over the M62 to back their team.

There is no love lost between the fans and Cas boss Powell said: “Myself and Shaun Wane have had a real good rivalry over the years and I think some of that has come from my willingness not to accept that we’re going to be beaten by the ‘bigger’ clubs.

“I think it’s great to have rivalry and a competitive nature in sport, that’s what it should be about and we’ve created a pretty special rivalry between our two clubs and this is going to be, as a result of that, an awesome game on Friday night and I think there’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere and may the best team win.”

Less than 400 tickets remain available for Tigers fans for the match and they are available from the retail stores in Xscape and Carlton Lanes or online at the Tigers website.

Tickets will go off sale online at 2pm today. Subject to availability, tickets will be available in store until 1pm on Friday.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is: 26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 11. Oliver Holmes, 14. Nathan Massey, 36. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 1. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 16. Joe Wardle, 32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.