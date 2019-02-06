Castleford Tigers’ Peter Mata’utia wary of Hull threat

Full-back Peter Mata’utia is confident of another good showing by his Castleford Tigers side, but is wary of a dangerous Hull team in tomorrow night’s Betfred Super League clash at the KCOM Stadium.

Mata’utia and his teammates go into their second game off the back of a solid showing in victory over Catalans Dragons and the Samoan international expects another tough test for the Tigers on a ground where they have found it hard to be successful.

He said: “I’m not so sure what Hull are feeling as a club, but I do rate them as a team.

“I think they’re a great outfit and they’ve got strike all over the park.

“They get Jake Connor back this week and in my eyes he’s one of the best players in this competition.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s their first home game of the season and that’s a great game to play in as a player and I can’t wait.

“We are about to find out what this season could be for us.

“They haven’t won much in recent games in the league, but that could make them more dangerous against us. They are going to come out firing.”

Mata’utia says the Tigers team are in good spirits ahead of the match.

He added: “I think we are confident going into this game.

“We worked really hard in pre-season and I don’t think any team trains hard during pre-season and sacrifice so much just to feel like they’ll lose.

“Everyone thinks they can win every game and win some silverware so I definitely think we can make it two from two.”