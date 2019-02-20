Castleford Tigers ready to feel benefit of week off

Castleford Tigers have put their week off to good use, according to head coach Daryl Powell.

After winning their first two games of the 2019 Betfred Super League season the Tigers were without a game due to the World Club Challenge.

Tigers boss Powell has not been a fan of the week off so early in the season, but has been able to see the benefits of the break this time.

He told the Express: “We had a really good week last week with some real good meetings and quality training sessions, but the players are ready to get back into it and are looking forward to it.

“With us it’s been beneficial to have had a week off. It’s given us time to have a look at how we’ve started and to put some more detail into things from an off-field perspective as much as on-field.

“So it’s been great. It’s really worked well for us.”

Powell added: “You don’t want to stop once you’ve got started, but we’ve used the time wisely and we’ve got a good opportunity now to kick on again.

“We’re halfway through our first block of games and have got London and Hull KR to go and this is an important game for us now on Saturday at London.”