Castleford Tigers report 12 per cent rise in season ticket sales

SEASON ticket sales at last season’s Super League Leaders’ Shield winners Castleford Tigers are up 12 per cent compared to 12 months ago.

When the club’s ‘early bird’ discount offer ended last month, 3,770 fans had bought a 2018 season ticket.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “We are delighted to confirm a 12 per cent rise in comparison to the same period last year. 2018 was a fantastic year for all involved at Castleford Tigers in what I believe to be a ground-breaking season for the club.

“We made many new friends and competed at the highest level of Super League and it is without doubt very rewarding to know that our club has continued to grow its fan base year on year. I would like to thank all our fans who have invested in the club early for the 2018 season.

“In fact, I’d like to thank all our fans who turn up every week to support our boys whether it be home or away. We’re getting close to that time of year when we all start to think about the new season, and I do believe 2018 will be another special year for Castleford Tigers.”

Collection dates for fans who bought season tickets before the ‘early bird’ deadline have been confirmed:

They are Tuesday, December 12 (10am to 4pm), Wednesday, December 13 (10am to 7pm), Thursday, December 14 (10am to 4pm) and Saturday, December 16 (10am to 2pm).

Tickets can be collected from the vice-presidents hospitality suite at the MAH Jungle.

Those who purchased a season ticket in store need to bring with them their A4 yellow receipt.

Fans who bought a season ticket via the club’s online box office need to print out their receipt and take that along with them.