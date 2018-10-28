Castleford Tigers reveal new 2019 shirts

Castleford Tigers have revealed the club’s new home and third shirts for the 2019 season.

The new designs from kit manufacturer XBlades Sports were unveiled at a launch event at Tenpin Xscape on Saturday.

First team stars Liam Watts and Jake Trueman, under 19s prospects Lewis Carr and Lewis Peachey, women’s players Georgie Hetherington and Lacey Owen and PDRL duo Dave Palmer and Nick Kennedy-Cocker modelled the new shirt designs along with new training wear ranges for next season.

Once again featuring main club sponsor CBR Engineering, 2019’s new home shirt features a return to black and amber hoops, while the third shirt is a special edition that will be worn for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, the Dacia Magic Weekend and a selection of games towards the end of the season.

Featuring poppies in the design as well as the dates of the First World War, the shirt commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the end of the conflict and will see the club make a contribution to several veteran charities from the proceeds, with donations already sent to the Royal Dragoons and the British Legion, with two more to follow later this year.

Both shirts and new training wear are on sale now from the club’s Sports Superstore in Xscape and the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes, as well as online from the club’s website.

The 2019 replica home shirts are priced at £35 for toddlers, £41 for juniors and £46 for adults, with third shirts priced at £38, £44 and £49 respectively.