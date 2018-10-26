Castleford Tigers set to launch new shirt

Supporters will get a first look at the new Castleford Tigers kit when the club holds its 2019 shirt launch at Xscape tomorrow morning (Saturday).

Fans are invited to the event, which takes place from 10am at Tenpin Xscape and will be attended by first team stars Liam Watts and Jake Trueman plus representatives from the Tigers’ under 19s, women’s and PDRL sides.

Jake Trueman, who will be attending the Castleford Tigers shirt launch.

The brand new 2019 training range will be launched alongside replica shirts and the 2019 jersey that the players will wear next season, which is once again being produced by the club’s kit manufacturer, XBlades Sports.

Set to be revealed on the day are the new 2019 Tigers home shirt and a third shirt, which will be used for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, Dacia Magic Weekend and a selection of games towards the end of the season.

Supporters attending the launch will be able to head to the Tigers Sports Superstore, in Xscape, to get their hands on the new items as well as attend a signing session with Watts and Trueman.

Season tickets for the 2019 season in the Main Stand are now on general sale to all supporters on a first come, first served basis.

The Tigers have frozen prices for next year and all supporters buying before Sunday, November 25 will benefit from the early bird prices.

To buy, visit the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes shopping centre or the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape. Alternatively call the ticket office on 01977 529264 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Fans can also split the cost of their 2019 season ticket over six monthly instalments via direct debit. This can only be done in store and needs to be done before 5pm on Sunday, November 25.

Castleford Tigers’ annual bonfire and fireworks display takes place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, November 3. Gates open at 4.30pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Hot food will be available as well as fairground rides. Advance tickets are £4 for adults, £2 child/concession and £10 family package (two adults and two children).