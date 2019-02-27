Castleford Tigers showing they are together as a team

Team togetherness is showing in Castleford Tigers’ performances so far in the 2019 Betfred Super League season, according to head coach Daryl Powell.

After reports of a bust-up at the Lanzarote training camp some people were looking for cracks in the Tigers ranks, but Powell believes the players could not be more together.

He told the Express: “We don’t want to get too carried away, there’s always things to work on, but I’ve been really pleased so far.

“The team’s in a good place and feeling confident.

“I think they are enjoying each other’s company on and off the field and when you are in a rugby team and you are out there on the field you want to feel that everybody is doing their job and you’re all working together.

“I think there’s a bit of pride in how good they are with each other at the moment.”

Powell heaped praised on his forwards, who have started the campaign strongly despite the absence of several big-hitters through injury.

He said: “The forwards have been phenomenal.

“The London game last week was dominated by the pack.

“Liam Watts is playing some of the best rugby league I’ve seen him play. Paul McShane is, Grant Millington is, Nathan Massey is, Jesse Sene-Lefao.

“Chris Clarkson credit to him coming in doing what he did, playing big minutes on the back of very little game time.

“Then our bench has been really good as well.”

A successful pre-season has been the key to Castleford starting the campaign with three victories.

Powell added; “We’ve had a lot of players who’ve had what I think are career best pre-seasons. You can see that in the shape that they are, the way they are moving, how fit they are and how big some of the boys are. Physically we’re a pretty big team.

“I think individually we’ve got some players playing right at the top of their game right from the off.

“I was looking at the top of the Man of Steel voting and we’ve got quite a few players up there.

“Nothing’s won at this time of year, but you want players to be playing well and they are.”