Castleford Tigers squad: Jesse and Greg Minikin back from injury

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Huddersfield Giants at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday night, making two changes to last week’s winning squad.

Back-rower Oliver Holmes is out with a hamstring injury and Will Maher also makes way with forward Jesse Sene-Lefao and outside back Greg Minikin both coming back in after injuries.

Tickets are available now from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes, from the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape and via the Tigers online box office. Fans can save £2 a ticket by pre-purchasing tickets instore prior to game day.

Castleford Tigers squad: 26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 14. Nathan Massey, 36. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 8. Junior Moors, 1. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman,

16. Joe Wardle, 32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.