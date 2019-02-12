Castleford Tigers star McShane backed to be good enough for England

Head coach Daryl Powell heaped praise on his general on the field Paul McShane after another outstanding display from the Castleford Tigers hooker in the victory at Hull.

McShane is already following up the form that won him a number of club awards for his displays in the 2018 season, earning four Man of Steel points in the first two games of 2019.

On the hooker’s start to the season, Powell said: “He’s had a massive pre-season so I expected him to start the season well and his first two games have reflected the way he’s trained.

“He’s in great shape. He’s always been a talented player and he’s pretty competitive as well. He wants to be the best he can be and he’s certainly doing that at the moment.

“He’s one of the heartbeats of the team and his kicking game was pretty dangerous. Again, it’s something he’s worked really hard on.

“Paul is running a little bit more as well now, which is great to see - he’s an all-round player.”

On McShane’s prospects of playing for England, Powell added: “He’s good enough to play at that level.

“There’s other people who are high quality hookers, but he wouldn’t look out of place. He’s a fantastic player and there is absolutely no doubt that if he played international football he would be great in there.

“Obviously it’s not my decision, but I would always say he’s good enough to do that.”