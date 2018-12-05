Castleford Tigers Supporters Club hold membership launch evening

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are holding their 2019 membership launch evening at The Glassblower, on Bank Street, next Tuesday.

The event, sponsored by Kamikazi Clothing, of Carlton Street, Castleford, starts at 7pm with free entry and a chance to meet first team Castleford players who will be in attendance.

There will also be a chance to win prizes in a Tombola while 2019 membership cards will be available on the night.

New for 2019 is CTSC gold membership, which costs £15 for adults and includes limited edition 15-year anniversary CTSC/ Castleford Tigers badge, CTSC branded neck tube and a CTSC logo car window sticker.

Gold members will also be able to attend exclusive events, have exclusive discount benefits and receive a gold coloured membership card.

The 2019 CTSC standard membership is £5 for adults, £2.50 for under 16s and £15 for a family of two adults and two under 16s.

CTSC secretary Paul Burns-Williamson said: “We look forward to seeing old and new members.

“Over £82,500 has been raised by our fantastic members since 2004. All the money raised by the CTSC is donated to the Castleford Tigers and no-one else.

“We require Tombola items please. They can be dropped off at the Tigers Den, in Carlton Lanes, and the Tigers Superstore, Xscape.”